BJP leader seeks probe into development rights worth Rs 2,644 cr for 40-acre land

The Department of Town and Country Planning is accused of issuing Development Rights Certificates (DRCs) for Rs 2,644 crore to a private company in exchange for land valued at Rs 11 crore.

Officers of various departments have allegedly colluded with private individuals in the August 2017 ‘scam’, leading to a crucial court case where the BBMP’s advocate was absent.

Senior BJP functionary and local councillor N R Ramesh revealed details of the scam at a press conference here on Monday.

What’s the scam?

The crux of the scam concerns how a 40.09-acre piece of land in Kodiyala Karenahalli in Ramanagara district was used to obtain DRCs or transferable development rights equivalent to the land price of Bengaluru Urban.

The private land was given to the BBMP for setting up a waste processing unit in exchange for TDR certificates.

“The fraudsters devised a strategy to use the high court order to their advantage by considering the ‘air route’ as the distance to claim higher TDR instead of the ‘road route,” Ramesh alleged. He also said the authorities violated Ring ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories fixed by the government to assess the TDR value.

Case to CBI

Besides filing a complaint with the Lokayukta, Ramesh has also written to the Chief Minister’s Office urging the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).