BJP leader seeks probe into development rights for land

BJP leader seeks probe into development rights worth Rs 2,644 cr for 40-acre land

Senior BJP functionary and local councillor N R Ramesh revealed details of the scam at a press conference on Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 03:22 ist
N R Ramesh. Credit: DH Photo

The Department of Town and Country Planning is accused of issuing Development Rights Certificates (DRCs) for Rs 2,644 crore to a private company in exchange for land valued at Rs 11 crore.

Officers of various departments have allegedly colluded with private individuals in the August 2017 ‘scam’, leading to a crucial court case where the BBMP’s advocate was absent.

Senior BJP functionary and local councillor N R Ramesh revealed details of the scam at a press conference here on Monday.

What’s the scam?  

The crux of the scam concerns how a 40.09-acre piece of land in Kodiyala Karenahalli in Ramanagara district was used to obtain DRCs or transferable development rights equivalent to the land price of Bengaluru Urban.

The private land was given to the BBMP for setting up a waste processing unit in exchange for TDR certificates.

“The fraudsters devised a strategy to use the high court order to their advantage by considering the ‘air route’ as the distance to claim higher TDR instead of the ‘road route,” Ramesh alleged. He also said the authorities violated Ring ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories fixed by the government to assess the TDR value.

Case to CBI

Besides filing a complaint with the Lokayukta, Ramesh has also written to the Chief Minister’s Office urging the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 