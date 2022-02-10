BJP MLA blackmail: Woman registers statement with police

The 40-year-old woman accused by BJP’s Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur of blackmail appeared before the Yelahanka police to record her statement.

After a case was registered against her, the woman made serious allegations against the MLA and even filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police top brass. Based on her complaint, the ACP was asked to probe the case and take necessary action.

Following the notice by the police, the woman, a resident of Vidyaranyapura in the city, appeared before the ACP and recorded her statement.

Sources in the Yelahanka sub-division told DH that she repeated the same points conveyed in a video message with her advocate released to the media on Monday.

Police said they are verifying her statement and are taking legal opinions over registering an FIR against the MLA.

On Tuesday, the woman appeared before the Vidhana Soudha police and gave her statement in a case registered against her by the MLA.

