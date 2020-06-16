Blast at incense sticks unit: Woman succumbs to burns, another battling for life

A 45-year-old woman working at an incense sticks powder manufacturing unit on Sunday succumbed to burns which she sustained when the balloon of the machine burst accidentally on Friday.

Jabeen Taj (45), a resident of Modi Road in D J Halli, is the victim. Seriously injured Hajeera of the same area is battling for her life.

Jabeen’s husband Mohammed Sultan has filed a complaint against Srikanth, the owner of Mahalaxmi flour mill udabhatti powder preparation factory in Sandyayo Nagar. Sultan said the negligence in providing safety gear for the employees claimed his wife’s life.

Around 4 pm on Friday, the balloon of the wood powder making machine bust resulting in a fire that caught Jabeen and Hajeera. The other workers rushed to the rescue of the duo but by then they were severely injured, Sultan told the police.

They were rushed to the Victoria Hospital burns ward. However, Jabeen died around 3.40 am on Sunday.

An investigating officer said Hajeera has sustained 60 per cent burns.

“By preliminary investigation, we have found that the powder heat caused the blast and fire. We have taken up the case against Srikanth and necessary action will be taken against him at the earliest,” the officer added.