B'luru constable held for raping runaway minor girl

A police constable on duty allegedly raped a runaway minor girl on the pretext of helping her meet her boyfriend.

The constable, Pavan Dyavannavar (26), was arrested on Friday, four days after the incident in western Bengaluru.

“We will send a report recommending his dismissal,” a senior police officer said.

The 17-year-old girl sneaked out of home on July 25 after her parents learnt about her boyfriend and took away her phone. When she did not return home, they enquired at a store where she worked and found out she hadn’t reported to work. They then filed a kidnap case.

On the day she left home, Dyavannavar, posted at the Govindarajanagar police station, found her loitering near a park in Vijayanagar. She told him she wanted to go to Yelandur, Chamajanagar district, to meet her boyfriend.

The constable offered to help her but instead took her to his house and raped her. The following morning, he gave her Rs 500 and sent her to Chamarajanagar.

After reaching Yelandur, the girl told her boyfriend, whom she had met on Instagram, about the rape. He got scared and informed the Yelandur police that she had run away from home to meet him but did not disclose the rape.

The Yelandur police alerted the Kempapura Agrahara police station in Bengaluru. She was brought to the city and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on July 27. She opened up about the rape on July 28 after CWC staff counselled her.

Shocked by her revelation, senior police officers launched an investigation. The Kempapura Agrahara police booked Dyavannavar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will take him into custody for investigation.

A native of the Belagavi district, Dyavannavar became a police constable just two years ago and is yet to complete his probation. He was once caught on video taking a bribe of Rs 100 from a motorcyclist without a helmet and later suspended before being posted to Govindarajanagar.