B'luru-Mysuru expressway: 1,909 speeding cases booked

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 01:22 ist
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka State Police have booked a total of 1,909 cases against speed limit violators, a month since they began using radar guns to capture speeding violations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Of the 1,909 cases, a majority were booked by the Ramanagara police. About 2,654 cases have been booked against vehicle owners for violating lane regulations.

A high number of recorded cases indicates greater vigilance and shouldn’t be seen as an indication of a greater occurrence of violations only in that area, Alok Kumar, ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety told DH. Several exits along the highway have been closed to prevent the entry of vehicles, which has caused some discontent among local businesses.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

What's Brewing

