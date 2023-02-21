B'luru: Pakistani teenager who illegally came to India to marry UP man deported

A 19-year-old Pakistani teenager who entered India illegally to marry a man from Uttar Pradesh has been deported back home, officials said.

Iqra Jeevani is believed to have arrived in Bengaluru in November 2022 through the porous India-Nepal border with Mulayam Singh Yadav, 25, whom she had “married” after meeting through a dating app.

The couple rented a house near Aiyappa Temple in Junnasandra, Southeast Bengaluru, and Singh started working as a security guard. The Intelligence Bureau got on Iqra’s trail after she tried to contact her family in Pakistan.

They passed on the information to the Bengaluru police. After ascertaining her nationality, the local Bellandur police arrested her in January this year. Singh was also arrested. The landlord, Govind Reddy, was also booked.

Police subsequently informed the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and sent Iqra to the government’s remand home for women.

Name change

Police learnt that Singh secured an Aadhaar card for Iqra by changing her name to Rama Yadav, declaring her as his wife. She later applied for an Indian passport. On Sunday, Iqra was handed over to the Pakistani army at the Wagah border. She was taken to the border checkpost by a special team from the Bengaluru police.

Officials from the Indian and Pakistani armies scrutinised her documents. She was then handed over to the Pakistani authorities, a police officer said. The police team is on its way back to Bengaluru.