BMCRI asked to begin surveillance of new Covid variant

State Health Commissioner D Randeep has instructed the dean of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to begin clinical surveillance in Victoria Hospital to recognise new or early symptoms of Covid-19.

Randeep dashed off his letter to the BMRCI on a day when Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed the Legislative Council that the fourth Covid wave could start in August, as per the IIT-Kanpur model. The minister said not to panic as the fourth wave will not be like the previous waves as most of the population has been vaccinated.

“While managing the first, second and third waves of Covid-19, it has been noticed that the symptoms of Covid-19 varies with the appearance of different variants of concern,” said the letter.

“In this context, the clinical experience of clinicians from South Africa may be considered, who recognised the emergence of Omicron, which showed a different clinical spectrum of Covid-19 manifestation/symptoms largely confined to the upper respiratory tract,” it added.

Clinical samples of such cases must be sent for genome sequencing to pick up new variants quite early, the letter further said.

“A fortnightly report shall be sent to the state surveillance unit. The said surveillance not just captures the information about the varied clinical spectrum and new variant, but also guides us to initiate the necessary public health actions, in the larger interest of public health.” .

Asked if Victoria would set up kiosks to screen additional Covid symptoms or deploy additional clinical staff, the commissioner said it is up to the hospital on how to approach it.

