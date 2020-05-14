BMRCL approval must for any work near metro structures

The government has declared 11 metres from the outer edge of the metro structures as an 'influence zone', where no construction work can be taken up without BMRCL's permission.

It issued a gazette notification in this regard, helping the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) secure its properties.

The government has invoked the powers conferred under subsection 20 and 21 of the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978. With this, 11 metres of width in plan from the outer edge of the metro underground structures (tunnel/ramps/station) on either side, including the width of the metro structures, will be the 'Influence Zone of Bangalore Metro'.

"Now, therefore, no new construction of structures, drilling of boreholes and demolitions/modifications/alterations of the existing structure in the influence zone is permitted without the consent of the BMRCL," the notification said.

The influence zone is available on the BMRCL website, which can be accessed by the public.