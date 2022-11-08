BMRCL gets central govt award 

The award has been given for adopting commuter-friendly services

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 08 2022, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Namma Metro has been conferred with the ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The award has been given for adopting commuter-friendly services, including provisions for “well-paved, unencumbered and continuous footpaths”, foot overbridges, parking spaces for bicycles, apart from common mobility cards, a mobile QR ticketing system and a public grievance system.

The award consisting of a plaque and a citation was given to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at the Urban Mobility Conference held at Kochi.

Namma Metro
BMRCL
Bengaluru

