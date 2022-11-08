BMRCL gets central govt award 

Namma Metro has been conferred with the ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The award has been given for adopting commuter-friendly services, including provisions for “well-paved, unencumbered and continuous footpaths”, foot overbridges, parking spaces for bicycles, apart from common mobility cards, a mobile QR ticketing system and a public grievance system.

The award consisting of a plaque and a citation was given to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at the Urban Mobility Conference held at Kochi.