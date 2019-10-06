BMRCL prepares ground for airport line metro

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun preparing the ground for its airport line by initiating works on shifting of utilities.

The revised alignment of the airport line (Phase 2B), which is planned to begin from KR Puram instead of Nagavara, will reach the airport via Hebbal. The BMRCL has invited tenders for shifting of street lights infringing on the proposed metro line.

Senior officials said a separate tender will be called for shifting of pipelines and other utilities.

The six-month work includes setting up of new street light system with LED lamps under the watch of the BMRCL as well as the BBMP.