BMRCL to build flyover, widen ORR to ease KR Puram

A flyover with two loops and the widening of the road between Tin Factory and Mahadevapura junctions are on the cards, with BMRCL set to draw up a detailed plan to ease traffic at KR Puram, known as the chokepoint of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The state government’s recent order for road upgrade comes days after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) dropped its previous proposal to build a road-cum-rail corridor at the KR Puram junction to facilitate the integration of the Whitefield metro line (Phase 2 Reach 1) with the ORR line (Phase 2A), which is set to be extended to the airport.

The corporation informed the government in August that the detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor listed out several challenges and practical difficulties to build such an infrastructure.

An alternative study has been conducted to assess the feasibility of widening and upgrade of the road infrastructure for easing traffic movement, for which 12,140 square metres of land will be acquired.

The additional land will be used to standardise the uneven width of the road from the Mahadevapura junction to Tin Factory, which is reduced to two lanes at several stretches. It will be widened into a standard four-lane carriageway and two-lane service road.

Similarly, the road in the opposite direction from Tin Factory to Mahadevapura, whose width is reduced to three lanes at some stretches, will be upgraded to five lanes along with the construction of a footpath.

Flyover for future

BMRCL has also proposed to acquire 6,894 square metres of land to build a flyover in the future. Officials said the flyover will consist of two one-way loops connecting Kasturinagar and KR Puram. “The government has given in-principle approval for the plan. A final decision will be taken after looking at the DPR for the project,” a senior BMRCL official said.

Officials noted that the standard width of the road will help demarcate dedicated bus lanes, towards which the government has shown interest over the past two months.

The high power committee, which approved the proposal recently, has told BMRCL to keep in mind integration while planning the projects. The government has now told officials to initiate the land acquisition process for the same.