BMTC conductor sleeping inside bus charred to death

A 45-year-old bus conductor was charred to death in an accidental fire that broke out on a BMTC bus during the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Mutthaiah Swamy, was sleeping inside the bus (KA-57-F-2069) parked in the D Group Employees Layout bus stand in West Bengaluru’s Lingadheeranahalli. The bus belongs to Sumanahalli bus depot number 31.

The Byadarahalli police said Swamy suffered 80% burns. Police constable Nadaf, on patrol duty at the Byadarahalli police station, spotted the burning bus and promptly alerted Fire and Emergency Services at 4.45 am. A water tanker that arrived on the spot from the Sumanahalli fire station put out the blaze. Swamy was found charred to death inside the bus.

The bus driver, 39-year-old Prakash, told police that he did not find the bus on fire at 4 am when he went to attend nature’s call. But the fire broke out when he was returning.

Prakash had parked the bus at the stand around 10.30 pm on Thursday. While Prakash opted to sleep in a room at the bus stand, Swamy decided to rest inside the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi announced that a case of suspicious death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station based on the complaint. Further investigation will be conducted, he said.

BMTC gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to family, offers job to wife

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

Swamy’s family will also receive Rs 3 lakh through the departmental group insurance and an ex gratia of Rs 15,000.

The BMTC has announced that Swamy’s wife will be offered a job on compassionate grounds.

Officials added that the depot had a sleeping room for conductors and drivers, but the victim had chosen to sleep inside the bus.

“As a precautionary measure, we will survey all the depots and check if the sleeping areas are comfortable.

“We will also take measures to improve them, in case we find any loopholes,” a BMTC release said.

The BMTC bought the bus that caught fire in 2017 and ran it for 3.75 lakh kilometers.