BMTC feeder buses for Anjanapura metro line

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 16 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 01:43 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC will run 16 buses from metro stations along the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line. 

The services will be run on Thalaghattapura-Kengeri, Doddakallasandra-RR Nagar Gate, Silk Institute (Anjanapura)-Kumbalgodu and Silk Institute-Harohalli routes. The BMTC said it was already operating 944 trips with 104 schedules towards Jambusavari Dinne/Anjanapura, 451 trips towards Vasanthapura from Konanakunte Cross and 1,134 trips on Kanakapura Road to different areas. 

Anjanapura
BMTC
Yelachenahalli

