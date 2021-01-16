BMTC feeder buses for Anjanapura metro line

The BMTC will run 16 buses from metro stations along the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line.
The services will be run on Thalaghattapura-Kengeri, Doddakallasandra-RR Nagar Gate, Silk Institute (Anjanapura)-Kumbalgodu and Silk Institute-Harohalli routes. The BMTC said it was already operating 944 trips with 104 schedules towards Jambusavari Dinne/Anjanapura, 451 trips towards Vasanthapura from Konanakunte Cross and 1,134 trips on Kanakapura Road to different areas.
