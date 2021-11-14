BMTC first in country to induct BS VI buses

The BMTC has become the country’s first state transport utility to have inducted BS VI buses, with officials on Saturday inspecting the first batch of vehicles procured from Ashok Leyland.
The corporation gave the work order to the company to purchase 565 buses from the funds sanctioned in the 2017-18 budget. Officials said they received 50 chassis from the company. Work is underway to build the body and paint the vehicles.
BS VI buses are less polluting than their BS IV counterparts and offer better engine performance. They also come with a fire-warning system.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members
COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise
India's best sports talents honoured at National awards
Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities
'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb
What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words
DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?
Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller