BMTC first in country to induct BS VI buses

The BMTC has become the country’s first state transport utility to have inducted BS VI buses, with officials on Saturday inspecting the first batch of vehicles procured from Ashok Leyland.

The corporation gave the work order to the company to purchase 565 buses from the funds sanctioned in the 2017-18 budget. Officials said they received 50 chassis from the company. Work is underway to build the body and paint the vehicles.

BS VI buses are less polluting than their BS IV counterparts and offer better engine performance. They also come with a fire-warning system.

