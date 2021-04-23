BMTC, metro services shut on weekends

BMTC, metro services shut on weekends

Metro authorities also scaled down week-day operations

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 02:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

BMTC buses and metro services will be shut down on Saturdays and Sundays starting April 24. The restrictions on the weekends will continue until the curfew is relaxed.

The BMTC, which had a ridership of 20 lakh before the strike, will shut down entire operations, except for about 500 buses scheduled for essential sector workers, including government employees. Officials have also scheduled seven buses between the Kempegowda International Airport and various parts of the city.

Besides announcing the cancellation of weekend services, metro authorities also scaled down week-day operations.

“Metro services will be closed down for the whole day (on Saturdays and Sundays) in view of the weekend curfew,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a release.

The week-day operations between Monday and Friday will be reduced. Metro services will commence at 7 am, but the last service from terminal stations will leave at 7.30 pm instead of 9 pm, as it is now.

Those travelling from the Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli stations should be inside the station at least 10 minutes early. Passengers will get the connecting trains at the Kempegowda metro station.

