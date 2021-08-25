BMTC moves to sack leader of striking employees

BMTC moves to sack leader of striking employees

R Chandrashekhar had become the leading figure of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2021, 04:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 04:49 ist
BMTC buses during the April strike. Credit: DH Photo

Sending a strong message to disgruntled staff, the BMTC has initiated the process to sack the employee who spearheaded the bus strikes in December and April. 

R Chandrashekhar became the leading figure of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League, a new group that sprang up overnight and consolidated the support of various splinter groups. They later launched strikes demanding government-employee status to all staff of road transport corporations. 

Noting that the Labour Tribunal was seized of the wage revision and other demands filed by the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, the BMTC invoked the Industrial Dispute Act and petitioned the court seeking Chandrashekhar’s dismissal. 

BMTC
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Strike

