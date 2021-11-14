BMTC resumes Volvo services

BMTC resumes Volvo services

The corporation has resumed the air-conditioned Volvo bus services on six routes

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 01:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BMTC has resumed the air-conditioned Volvo bus services on six routes.

These are two services to the Kempegowda International Airport from the Chandapura bus station (KIA-8C) and Electronics City Wipro Gate (KIA-8E), and four services from the Kempegowda bus station in Majestic to Doddaballapura bus station (V-285M), Channasandra (V-305D), Hoskote bus dtation (V-317A) and Sarjapura bus station (V-342F).

The corporation has also increased the services to the airport from Banashankari, Kempegowda bus station and Mysore Road bus station.

