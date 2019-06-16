BMTC rolls back bus pass fare hike

The protests against the hike in the fare of student bus passes has forced BMTC to withdraw its notification, issued on June 13.

Though there was no official release, the chief traffic manager of the corporation sent out a message to the media that the hike, ranging by Rs 100 to Rs 250, has been cancelled.

“The hike in the student pass rates is rolled back to the previous year’s rates as per the instructions of the government,” K R Vishwanath, BMTC’s CTM said. Student unions, including AIDSO, had held a protest against the move to hike fares, and termed it ‘anti-student’.

On Friday, the KSRTC also withdrew a notification, hiking the fares by Rs 200.