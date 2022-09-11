BMTF seeks more teeth to probe encroachment of government land

The Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) has, in 2022, recorded a six-year high in the number of registered cases, involving encroachment of government-owned properties.

Till July 31, the year has already clocked a 227 per cent jump from 2021.

K Ramachandra Rao, ADGP, BMTF, said the task force is seeking more teeth to probe encroachment of properties owned by BBMP.

While the pendency in BMTF cases has increased, Rao said it indicates deeper investigation of these cases, in contrast with earlier years that recorded a higher number of disposals for want of evidence.

Of the 91 cases BMTF took up during the year, 12 were charge-sheeted. In 2021, nine of the 40 cases led to charge sheets.

While the rise in the number of registered cases points to a return to pre-pandemic averages, Rao said the recruitment of more personnel and periodic reviews of petitions have also contributed.

Since cases are largely registered based on petitions filed by government bodies, the investigation is built on documentary evidence of the encroachment.

However, BMTF is constrained by a lack of surveyors working exclusively for it, Rao said.

Since the commencement of the 2017-18 financial year, the task force received 3,577 petitions pertaining to such cases, 1,239 of them between April 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

BMTF statistics accessed by DH showed that 57,193 sq ft of encroached government properties, valued at Rs 98 crore, were recovered during the 16-month period.

The BMTF was created in 1996 with powers to detect, investigate and prosecute offences connected with unauthorised occupancy of land belonging to government bodies, including BBMP and Bangalore Development Authority, apart from lakes and tanks.

Procedural delays

Rao said the task force has been addressing issues of pendency, often caused by procedural delays. “There was a problem of cases being registered before adequate verification, leading to many ‘B’ and ‘C’ reports (indicating cases not backed with evidence or are erroneous in nature). Firming up survey reports used to take months or even years. We have significantly reduced these delays,” Rao told DH.

There have also been cases of petitioner departments stopping at the filing of FIRs and failing to produce documents to further the investigation.

“In cases of partial encroachment detected in layouts being constructed by private builders, they usually follow the directives, rework the plans and leave out the contentious areas to ensure that the violation does not stall the entire project,” Rao said.

Power curbs

The extent of the BMTF’s powers in checking encroachment of critical facilities including storm water drains, against the backdrop of the evolving role of civic administration, has been a point of debate over the past couple of years.

At the time of its creation, the BMTF was accorded powers under provisions of various Acts, including the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The BMTF has now sought powers to operate within provisions of the BBMP Act 2020.

“We have sent a proposal to the government in this connection,” Rao said. At present, the BMTF handles petitions on these encroachments by involving senior BBMP officials, including zonal commissioners.