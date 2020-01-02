BNU students turn teachers to high school kids

In a first, MSc Physics students of Bengaluru North University (BNU) visited four government high schools within the university's jurisdiction and demonstrated science equipment to students.

This was the part of the university's programme where the students of postgraduate courses in science subjects have to visit government high schools and educate children.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof T D Kemparaju, BNU vice-chancellor, said, "We are introducing this as part of our academic extension programme. Other postgraduate departments will take this up in phases."

Considering that government high schools lack science equipment, the university chose these schools.

"In the coming days, we will assign our students to teach English, Mathematics and other subjects related to high school curriculum," Kemparaju added.

Sharing their experience, first semester MSc Physics students said, "It was an amazing experience for us to associate with schoolchildren. The curiosity and interest of those kids in science are priceless."

"The university has decided to associate particularly with government schools, considering the lack of facilities to learn science subjects compared to those studying in private schools. As we have the equipment available, we decided to utilise them, and this will also give our students some teaching experience," said Kemparaju.