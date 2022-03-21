Bomb hoax call sparks tension in KIA

Tension gripped Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday evening after a caller claimed that he had planted a bomb on a plane arriving from Muscat.

Sources said the call came to the airline’s landline in the evening. The staff alerted the security personnel immediately.

"As soon as the plane landed, the security personnel conducted an intense check. The baggage of the travellers were searched. No explosives were found. Airport personnel breathed in relief after it was declared a hoax call."

Police have begun an inquiry to identify the caller, sources added.

Check out DH's latest videos