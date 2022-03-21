Bomb hoax call sparks tension in KIA

Bomb hoax call sparks tension in KIA

Security personnel check all baggage to rule out explosives.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 02:37 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH File Photo

Tension gripped Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday evening after a caller claimed that he had planted a bomb on a plane arriving from Muscat.

Sources said the call came to the airline’s landline in the evening. The staff alerted the security personnel immediately.

"As soon as the plane landed, the security personnel conducted an intense check. The baggage of the travellers were searched. No explosives were found. Airport personnel breathed in relief after it was declared a hoax call." 

Police have begun an inquiry to identify the caller, sources added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Bomb threat

What's Brewing

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 