Bomb hoax sends Bengaluru airport officials into tizzy

The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb. According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3:45 am resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call. "We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.
The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller.
