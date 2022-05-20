Bomb hoax sends Bengaluru airport officials into tizzy

Bomb hoax sends Bengaluru airport officials into tizzy

After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 11:47 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH Photo

The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb. According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3:45 am resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call. "We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.

The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller. 

