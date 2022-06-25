Bommai inspects work on Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru airport

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that a 108-foot statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda will be unveiled along with the inauguration of the second terminal (T2) of the city's airport.

The T2 is tentatively scheduled to be inaugurated in the last quarter of this year.

Bommai inspected the site where the statue is getting installed upon his return from New Delhi.

"The massive statue is in its final stages. The 108-foot statue made of steel and bronze weights about 220 tonnes. The area around the statue will be beautified," Bommai told reporters. "We want to unveil the statue when the airport's second terminal (T2) is ready," he added.