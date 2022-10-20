Bommai to flag off Kempegowda Chariot tomorrow

Bommai to flag off Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Chariot on Oct 21

The mud will be used for landscaping the area around the 108-ft Kempegowda statue near the Kempegowda International Airport

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 05:46 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off the ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Chariot’ on October 21. This chariot will tour the state till November 7 to collect ‘sacred mud’ from villages.

The mud will be used for landscaping the area around the 108-ft Kempegowda statue near the Kempegowda International Airport, said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also vice-chairperson of the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to unveil the statue on November 11. 

“Vehicles named Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ratha will tour all the districts and collect sacred mud. The mud collected will be used for the development of the theme park around the giant statue planned on the KIA premises,” Narayan said.

The minister explained that committees have been formed at the district levels, which will be headed by chief executive officers of the zilla panchayat.

“Religious leaders, elected representatives, writers, farmers, self-help groups and industrial associations will be involved in the campaign,” he said.

Narayan visited former Prime Minister H D Devegowda at his residence in Padmanabhanagar and invited him to take part in the inaugural event of the sacred mud-collection scheduled to be held on October 21.

Check out DH's latest videos

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
basavaraj bommai
Kempegowda

