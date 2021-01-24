Book launch today: English translation of DVG’s work

Mangaluru-based DVG Balaga Prathisthana has organised the launch of the English translation of D V Gundappa’s ‘Jeevanadharmayoga’ on Sunday in Bengaluru.
A classic of Kannada literature containing DVG’s lectures and interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Jeevanadharmayoga’ has been translated by K Natarajan. The English translation will be launched by Nadoja Dr S R Ramaswamy, Honorary Secretary of Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, on Sunday at 10.30 am in the Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi.
