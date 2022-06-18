Book on climate change launched

The launch of the South Asian edition of the book, ‘Media and Climate Change: Making Sense of Press Narratives’, by Dr Deepti Ganapathy, chairperson and faculty, Centre for Management Communication at IIM Bangalore, turned out to be an occasion to thrash out and discuss relevant issues related to climate change and how it affects humanity as a whole.

Speaking after launching the book, Ricky Kej, Grammy Award winner and Earth Day Network Ambassador, said: “This book provides a balanced and informed analysis of India’s environmental governance that focuses on managing the impact of development while staring at a biodiversity crisis.”

Also present at the launch were Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB; Prof Chetan Subramanian, dean; students; and faculty members.

Dr Deepti’s book looks at the media’s coverage of climate change and investigates its role in representing the complex realities of climate uncertainties and its effects on communities and the environment.

Prof Krishnan pointed out that when it comes to human behaviour and decision making, if cause and effect is not immediately connected, then action is delayed. He said his key takeaway from the book was how to take a subject as complex as climate change and make it part of the media narrative.