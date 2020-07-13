Booth-level task force to monitor citizens’ health in Bengaluru

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar launched a task force that will visit houses at the booth level and survey people’s health conditions.

After the launch, the minister said the booth-level task force team launched at Yelahanka for the first time is the result of his recommendation to the government to stop the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

He said the corona warriors in the team should be ready to fight the disease, should handle their family, and take precautions to ensure that Covid-19 is not spread in their communities.

S R Vishwanath, Yelahanka MLA and minister in-charge of the Yelahanka zone in the government's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said the task force personnel should alert health officials if they come across anyone with Covid symptoms, get them checked, and stop the spread of the viral disease.

He also said teams have been formed to monitor ambulances, provide beds, and supervise quarantine, containment zones, sanitisation, and maintenance of hygiene in the zone.

Dr Sudhakar also launched the Rapid Antigen Test at the government hospital in Yelahanka, which would reduce the load on testing labs.

Antigen kits would allow faster diagnosis without lab examination.