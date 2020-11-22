Bowring medical college named after Vajpayee

Bowring medical college named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2020, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 01:42 ist
Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Credit: PTI file photo.

The Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

The institute was set up in 2018-19 on the campus of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar in the heart of Bengaluru. The health and medical education minister had recommended renaming it the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute. Accordingly, the state government has issued an order to this effect. 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Bengaluru

