Boy attacked as lawyers fight on court premises

A teenage son of a lawyer was assaulted during a clash between two groups of law practitioners on the city civil court premises on Friday afternoon, according to a police complaint.

The 16-year-old has been hospitalised but the nature of his injuries is not clear.

Police have opened a case under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and plan to talk to the boy about who attacked him once he’s discharged from the hospital, a senior officer said.

The group clash is said to have erupted following a heated argument over some issue, with lawyers from both factions attacking each other with fists.

Soon after the clash, the lawyer whose son was attacked went live on Facebook and narrated the incident. He said his son was attacked by a certain lawyer and a few other people from a 30-member group.

Thereafter, a person named Sharath who said he was a friend of the lawyer whose son was attacked filed a complaint with Halasuru Gate police.

“We are going to take the boy’s statement once he’s discharged as well as some others who were present during the clash,” the officer said.

For now, police have registered an FIR against unknown people.

The lawyer who went live on Facebook could not be reached for comment as he didn’t return phone calls from DH.

