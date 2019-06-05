Boy ends life after father snatches phone

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide on Monday after his father snatched his mobile phone and cautioned him against using it all the time.

The incident happened at Paying Guest building in Panaturu Main Road near Marathahalli.

The victim Gopal Singh, son of Harisingh, hailed from Nepal and was studying in the eighth standard. Harisingh is employed as a security guard in the same PG building while the family stayed in a rented house.

Police said Gopal used the mobile phone all the time despite his parents advising against it. On Monday afternoon, Harisingh snatched Gopal’s phone and advised him not to use it again. Upset over this, Gopal went inside one of the rooms in the PG and hanged himself. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.