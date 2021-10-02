Boy falls to death from apartment terrace

An 11-year-old boy tumbled from the terrace of an apartment building on Thursday afternoon in Banashankari Stage III.

Police suspect that the boy, Gagan N, who resides on the 11th floor of Sobha Valley View apartment in Hosakerehalli, accidentally fell while playing on the terrace. Gagan was a student of class five in a private school.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gagan had fallen on the clubhouse building adjacent to the tower block where his flat is located.

The incident came to light around 2.15 pm when Gagan’s parents returned home after shopping for flowerpots.

When they got back, the parents found the house locked from the outside and realised Gagan had gone to play. After a futile search for the boy, they went up to the terrace and noticed someone lying on the clubhouse, only as tall as the fifth floor of the tower block. They rushed to the clubhouse terrace and found Gagan lying in a pool of blood.

Gagan’s father Pradeep is a software engineer with a private firm. Gagan was the only child to his parents.

The couple left the house at 1 pm leaving Gagan inside. Police suspect that Gagan must have left the house to play on the terrace and tumbled while climbing on to the parapet.

They are verifying the footage from cameras installed in the apartment to find out if someone had accompanied Gagan to the terrace.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on.

