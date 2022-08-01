Boy selling water cans caught with 930 grams of ganja, cash: Police

An 18-year-old boy selling water cans has been arrested for peddling ganja leaves in southwestern Bengaluru, police said.
Dhanush R, a resident of Kaveri Nagar, Laggere, was caught 'red-handed' near a public park in 'D' Group Layout, Andrahahalli, on Saturday. About 930 grams of ganja leaves that he had packed in small plastic sachets and carried in a blue plastic bag have been confiscated, according to police.
Police said Dhanush had bought about a kilogram of ganja from an unidentified man in his hometown of Chittoor for Rs 30,000. He sold each sachet for about Rs 600, police added.
A team of Byadarahalli police arrested him following a specific tip-off. Besides the ganja, Rs 1,400 in cash was also seized from him, police said.
He has been arrested under Section 20B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), police said.
