BPO staffers cheat firm of Rs 4.8 crore

A BPO servicing international clients has filed a complaint against six of its executives for allegedly cheating the firm of Rs 4.8 crore.

In the complaint, Mohan Kumar N R, the administrator of the company, which has its office in Whitefiled, said the firm provides services to international clients.

Six employees were assigned to redress clients' complaints and were authorised reimbursement up to $100 in case of a dispute.

However, misusing the privilege, they created fake identities of the clients, generated complaints and transferred $100 for each complaint for several months.

The fraud came to light during an internal audit, where it was found that had transferred the amount to their personal accounts and cheated the company of Rs 4.8 crore.

Following the complaint, the Whitefield police have booked the accused for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Efforts are on to find executives who have not attended the work since lockdown.