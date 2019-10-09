Brace yourself for two more days of rain

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to people.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said it had not received complaints of waterlogging, the social media was abuzz with messages about heavy rain in parts of the City and waterlogged stretches with a few open drains.

Users posted pictures of roads in Bellandur, water-filled potholes, which put traffic on a slow gear.

The social media users also complained about unannounced power cuts. "There is a power cut in Roopena Agrahara. When will the power be restored," one of the users sought to know.

Meanwhile, the social media users also posted pictures of areas around Rajajinagar and Malleswaram, citing that there were heavy rainfall and thundershowers in these areas.

A tree fall was reported at Meenakshi Mall in Bilekahalli.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, the City is most likely to witness rains and thundershowers for the next two days.