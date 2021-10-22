Brutal assault over Rs 5 barfi

A paan-beeda shop owner was brutally assaulted by three men after he asked them to give exact change for a barfi they had bought, police said.

Veerendra K was slashed on the neck and chin with a blade after an argument broke out over change at his shop in Gowdanapalya near Subramanyapura around 5.45 pm on October 18.

There were three customers who came to his shop. One of them took a barfi worth Rs 5 and handed a Rs-500 note. Veerendra asked for exact change. An argument soon broke out, and the trio smashed glass bottles in the shop. One of them then took out a blade and slashed Veerendra's neck and chin.

Veerendra's friends, Srikanth and Yathish who work at a nearby bar, rushed to his rescue but were also assaulted by the gang.

In a police compalint, Veerendra identified the attackers as Manjunath, Punith and Abhishek. Police have taken up a case of attempted murder, assault and criminal intimidation, and are making efforts to trace them.