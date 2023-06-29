BS Prahlad to head Palike’s stormwater drain wing

Two days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s instructions, the Urban Development Department on Wednesday posted B S Prahlad as the chief engineer of the BBMP’s stormwater drain (SWD) department.

The order follows an unusual instruction by the chief minister to oust incumbent Basavaraj Kabade on the grounds that he is not responding to the complaints of citizens.

Sources said the UDD issued the order after consulting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio. Prahlad, who is the engineer-in-chief of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), also heads the road infrastructure department.

As the chief of the BBMP’s stormwater drain wing, Prahlad is expected to clear over 600 encroachments from stormwater drains that are becoming the key cause of flooding in outlying areas, especially Mahadevapura.

The department is also responsible for ensuring that the stormwater drains are free from silt and debris.

Prahlad had previously held the same position before being posted as the engineer-in-chief, which is considered a decorative post with not many executive powers.

Kabade will also continue to hold the post of chief general manager at the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company.