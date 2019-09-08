BSY to survey Bengaluru IT hubs and traffic prone zones

A month after assuming office, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will do his rounds in the city on Sunday and examine civic issues.

The chief minister is expected to begin the rounds by 9 am and would go on till 12 pm. He is planning to inspect Hebbal, Tin Factory, Bellandur and Silk Board, which are significant IT hubs of the city and are prone to heavy traffic density and face a series of civic issues, ranging from bad roads to garbage.

In August, Yediyurappa had ordered a temporary halt on issuing orders on civic works in the city until the state cabinet approved the BBMP budget outlay for this year.

City residents bore the brunt of that decision as the projects were stalled. The cabinet, however, has now approved the Rs 11,648.9-crore budget, which is likely to kickstart all pending and new projects.

MLAs and MPs of the constituencies will be present during the chief minister’s rounds along with civic officials.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun confirmed that she would accompany the chief minister on his city rounds. Asked what exactly the chief minister would inspect, the mayor said she was not aware.

“I received the message that there are city rounds on Sunday. As the mayor, it is my duty to attend it and I will do so. I’m not sure what the chief minister is inspecting. We’ll get to know only by the end of the day,” Gangambike said.