BU bars students from approaching VC, registrar without appointment

Bangalore University (BU) has issued a circular barring students from approaching the vice-chancellor or registrar directly with grievances.

Though the varsity issued the circular following the recent student protests, it has angered the students.

“It has been observed that students, including research scholars and those staying at the university hostels, come to meet the vice-chancellor and registrar directly. These kinds of visits without prior permission are a violation of protocol and hereafter, students have to submit their grievances to the head of the respective departments,” the October 16 circular stated.

It added that students can meet the V-C and registrar during office hours with an appointment.

‘We are not outsiders’

A furious student body representative said they will first speak to the registrar who issued the circular.

“If it is not withdrawn, we will be forced to hit the streets again,” warned Lokesh Ram, vice-president, Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union, adding that varsity authorities should stop treating them as outsiders.

“We are part of the university. We’re the main stakeholders. There are over 6,000 students on the Jnanabharathi campus. There will be hundreds of issues we face every day.

“If the higher-ups decide to maintain distance, whom should we approach during an emergency?” he asked.

A few months ago, the varsity issued a circular banning students’ protests on the campus, but it was withdrawn after pushbacks.