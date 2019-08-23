BU campus littered with hate pamphlets

The vice-chancellor, the registrar and other officials of Bangalore University were on Thursday welcomed by pamphlets on the campus, alleging they were involved in corruption.

Though no one has claimed responsibility for the act, the university has decided to investigate the matter. “We know who circulated these pamphlets. We suspect the involvement of some faculty members. We have decided to file a police complaint,” said a senior faculty member, whose name appeared in the pamphlet.

Another official, also named in the pamphlets, said: “This shows where are we heading to. The professional rivalry is common in every field. But our colleagues carrying such a campaign and raising false allegations just to tarnish our image is an unhealthy development. These kinds of activities will ruin the academic atmosphere on campus.”

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof KR Venugopal said: “We are investigating the issue and verifying CCTV footage. We will also file a police complaint.”