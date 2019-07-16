BU research scholar writes to Modi

A research scholar of Bangalore University has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the state government has failed to implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPD) 2016 effectively.

In his letter, Dhananjaya M says: “The disability commission in the state has failed to provide justice to the people with disabilities. Instead, the commissioner is concentrating on conducting meetings with several non-profit organisations.”

“Present commissioner was working for a non- profit organisation, and his only concentration is providing benefits for the organisation,” Dhananjaya alleged in the letter.

“I myself had filed several complaints and petitions to the commission where injustice was done to people with disability. But, the commissioner has not even considered my complaints. In my letter I have attached all the documents and copies of my complaints filed before the commission,” he added.

Dhananjaya requested the prime minister to instruct the state government for the effective implementation of

the RPD Act 2016.