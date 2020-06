Bangalore University on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy to train and place the students of MSc (Film Making).

Prof Venugopal K R, Vice-Chancellor, BU, said the university had the vision to establish the best professional training facility for the filmmaking course.

Suneel Puranik, the chairperson of the academy, said: “We are happy to collaborate with BU and extend necessary support to train students professionally and place them.”