BU staff to snap pics of unknown individuals  

In a bold move to protect their campus from potential forest fires, Bangalore University (BU) has ordered staff members to snap photographs and videos of any unknown individuals spotted loitering on the Jnanabharati campus.

After a fire raged recently in the varsity’s three-acre campus, BU authorities met police, fire brigade and home guards.

"Most of the time the fire is man-made and we must act tough against those who are causing it," a senior varsity official said.

At Thursday’s meeting, BU officials issued strict orders to home guards and staff at the bio park to take photographs of unknown individuals on campus.

The move is part of a larger effort to identify and deter potential culprits responsible for the recent fire outbreak on campus.

University officials explained that the purpose of capturing photos and videos of frequent visitors is to maintain a record of their movements on campus.

In the event of any future incidents, this information can help authorities to track down and question those responsible.

'Avoid garlands, gifts'

Bangalore University (BU) has instructed all department heads not to felicitate university officials during the events organised at the departments.

In a circular issued on Friday, the registrar administration of the university has directed all the department heads to refrain from garlanding, giving gifts and felicitating the officials invited as guests during the events organised at the departments.