BU student hit by bus dies after 13-day battle for life

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 22:43 ist

After battling for life for nearly two weeks, the Bangalore University student who was run over by a BMTC bus at Jnana Bharati campus succumbed to his injuries 4.30 am Sunday.

Shilpashree was a Postgraduate student of Mathematics and lived at the university hostel. 

She was severely injured in the accident when a BMTC bus ran over her on October 10. She was about to board a bus when the accident occurred. 

Students shifted her to the nearby hospital immediately, and she was later shifted to a bigger hospital. She underwent multiple surgeries in the 13 days at the hospital. After completing formalities, her body will be shifted to her native in Bangarpet.

Accident
Bengaluru
BMTC

