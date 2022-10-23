BU student hit by bus dies after 13-day battle for life

After battling for life for nearly two weeks, the Bangalore University student who was run over by a BMTC bus at Jnana Bharati campus succumbed to his injuries 4.30 am Sunday.

Shilpashree was a Postgraduate student of Mathematics and lived at the university hostel.

She was severely injured in the accident when a BMTC bus ran over her on October 10. She was about to board a bus when the accident occurred.

Students shifted her to the nearby hospital immediately, and she was later shifted to a bigger hospital. She underwent multiple surgeries in the 13 days at the hospital. After completing formalities, her body will be shifted to her native in Bangarpet.