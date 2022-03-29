BU students boycott classes seeking appointment of vice-chancellor

Students at Bangalore University (BU) have started boycotting classes and launched a postcard campaign demanding the appointment of a vice-chancellor.

On Monday, hundreds of students joined a protest rally from the postgraduate students’ hostel to the administrative block. The Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars’ Association has announced an indefinite closure of academic activities on the Jnanabharathi campus.

During the protest, students gave the state government two days’ time to resolve the issue and appoint a vice-chancellor. They also started sending postcards to the Governor, who is the university’s chancellor, demanding that the top position in the varsity be filled at the earliest.

The vice-chancellor’s position has remained vacant since March 16 when a division bench of the high court quashed the appointment of Prof K R Venugopal.

“We’ll continue to boycott the classes until the Governor and the government take action on the issue,” said Lokesh Ram, a research scholar. “It’s shameful for one of the largest universities in Asia to be headless for over two weeks.”

Another postgraduate student said: “How could the government and the chancellor be this ignorant about such a serious issue? There is no one in the university to hear our grievances and if this continues for two more days, we will be forced to reach the Raj Bhavan seeking a solution.”

Besides academic activities, students also forced the administrative block to stop working on Monday, vowing to paralyse the whole university if the issue is not resolved. “We want the convocation be postponed,” Ram said.

The event is scheduled for April 8.

