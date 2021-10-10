BU terminates services of 500 outsourced employees

Bangalore University (BU) has terminated the services of 500 outsourced employees with effect from October 8. A majority of those sacked are non-teaching staff at the Group C and D level working with various departments at the varsity.

Friday’s move follows directions from the state higher education department to remove outsourced employees at state-run universities since it violates norms, and the varsity did not take the department’s approval.

Information from university sources revealed that the outsourced employees were not qualified for the post.

“It was shocking to know that some data entry operators hired on an outsourced basis have no knowledge of typing,” said an official source from the university.

“In some cases, people were hired more than the requirement. For instance, in place of hardly 30 data entry operators needed, we have over 100 data entry operators hired on an outsourced basis,” the official said.

Speaking to DH, K Jyothi, Registrar (administration) of the university, said: “The extension given for outsourced employees ended on October 8 and I have issued the order following the government’s direction. The university syndicate has to take the decision further.”

The varsity’s order reads: “It is mentioned in the government directions to state-run universities that the universities have not followed the Karnataka State Universities (orders) and not got prior permission from the government while recruiting people on an outsourced basis. Some of the employees are wasting the time and money of the government by approaching courts. The universities were told to remove outsourced employees from the services immediately.”

The varsity’s orders also stated that it did not follow the norms while recruiting outsourced employees.

“The recruitment of outsourced employees is not as per the posts vacant and a majority of them are not qualified for the posts they recruited. Even the reservation policy is violated,” read the order.

On April 9, 2021, BU’s syndicate decided to extend the services of outsourced employees for six months. The time given by the syndicate ended on October 8.

Employees’ body condemns order

The All-India University Employees Confederation condemned the varsity order.

In a statement, confederation secretary general M B Sajjan said sacking 497 temporary, casual, contracted and outsourced employees without notice affects hundreds of families depending on the varsity job for sustenance.

“This type of attack on the employees is the outcome of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that intends to weaken public-funded educational institutions and pave the way for privatisation of education,” Sajjan said.

Meanwhile, BU’s employees held an emergency meeting on Saturday and decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday demanding withdrawal of the order.

