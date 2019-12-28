BU to re-evaluate scripts of failed English students

The curios case of 36 postgraduate students of English department failing in two subjects during the final exams held in June 2019 has taken a twist, with the BU syndicate on Friday deciding to conduct re-valuation of the answer papers of the ‘failed’ students.

Following a request by the Head of the Department of English at Bangalore University, the Vice Chancellor and syndicate met on Friday and agreed to hold revaluation of papers free of cost.

The 36 students had failed in two subjects—British Literature and American Literature—during the exam held in June 2019. The students had alleged erratic evaluation by evaluators and had even staged a protest. Subsequently, a request was also made by the department HOD to the VC. On Friday, the agenda was placed before the syndicate for consideration.

Interestingly, the English department HOD wrote to the VC on October 14 clarifying that there was no role of any of the faculty members in the entire episode and requested relaxation in fee for revaluation.

“Even though there is no provision in the examination ordinance of the university to waive off the revaluation fee, the syndicate has passed a resolution as there are more number of students,” clarified a senior official from the BU, who is also a member of the syndicate. It has also directed officials to initiate action against professors if there were any irregularities in the earlier evaluation process.

Confirming the syndicate decision, Prof C Shivaraju, Registrar (Evaluation) said, “As the syndicate has waived of the revaluation fee for these 36 students from English department, we will soon start the evaluation process and submit the results.”

‘No extra admissions’

Following the episode, the English department also appealed to the VC not to admit excess students and restrict the number of students admitted to MA English course from next year.

“The university has been admitting students who have not even studied English as an optional subject during graduation. This is leading to problems in academic performance of the students,” an official revealed.