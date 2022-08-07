BU to upgrade hostels at Jnanabharathi campus

Hostels at Bangalore University (BU) located at the Jnanabharathi campus will soon go hi-tech, with the varsity deciding to include facilities like gymnasiums.

During a recent visit to the hostels, varsity authorities decided to set aside funds in its annual budget to introduce upgrades such as gyms, synthetic tracks for the physical education hostels, hot water, libraries, among others.

Syndicate members in the hostel welfare committee said they are planning to change the menu, too. “There is a need to revise the menu and replace it with more nutritious and quality food,” said a member. The varsity is thinking of providing parking facilities at the hostel, which is not available now.

“The students will also have coaching classes during evening hours to prepare for various competitive exams,” a member said.

During the syndicate members’ visit to the hostel, students submitted several requests, including replacing beds, blankets, study tables and chairs. At the Jnanabharathi campus, where the varsity offers over 62 postgraduate courses, it has 12 hostels with 3,133 students residing in 810 rooms.

Besides accommodation, BU currently serves food three times to the students. “The beds and pillows provided by the university have become old and are not usable. We have requested for replacements,” a student said.

'Boot out overstaying students'

Authorities are serious about booting out overstaying students.

As per data available from the university hostels, over 100 students are staying at hostels after completing their courses and authorities have asked the wardens of each hostel to submit a list of such students.