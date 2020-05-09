Burglars strike at footwear store after security guard goes to sleep

Thieves broke into a Bata store in the heart of Bengaluru late on Thursday night and stole shoes, slippers and cash. A security guard posted at the building went to sleep in the parking lot after midnight. He discovered the break-in in the morning.

The guard called the store manager, one Lakhan Nayak, around 8.10 am and reported the burglary. The store is located in the Pranava Lake View building on Maenee Avenue Road near Halasuru Lake.

Nayak said he rushed to the store and found the glass door broken open. Footwear and at least Rs 4,000 in cash are missing, he stated in a police complaint.

The number of footwear stolen and their value will be ascertained only after an audit. The shoes are priced at between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000, Nayak told DH, adding the matter has been reported to the higher-ups for further action.

A police officer investigating the case quoted the guard as saying that he had kept vigil outside the store until midnight. He then went into the parking lot to sleep and didn’t hear any sound of anyone breaking in, the officer said, adding that the building is under repair and doesn’t have surveillance cameras. A case of theft has been registered at the Halasuru police station.