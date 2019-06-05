Bus bays a priority: Traffic commissioner

According to P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police, traffic, while addressing the commuters’ problems priority should be given to bus bays.

Harishekaran was addressing the grievances of city dwellers in the Prajavani phone-in programme on Tuesday.

Harishekaran stressed that crucial traffic junctions such as Silk Board and Tin Factory are not commuter-friendly. The junctions are struggling to find an alternative for bus stops. As many callers raised pedestrians’ concerns, Harishekaran promised to personally visit the spots and find solutions within a week.

“There is a vacant area near the Tin Factory Junction acquired for road-widening. There is also an auto stand, which will be relocated so that we can ensure smooth traffic, providing a bus bay. I will personally visit these junctions,” Harishekaran told callers.

After consecutive complaints on illegal parking of private buses at the end of Silk Board Flyover causing huge traffic jams, Harishekaran ordered the jurisdictional police to immediately look into the issue.

Daily commuters from Bomanahalli, Iblur, Electronic City and other parts, raised concerns during the phone-in.

“Private transport cannot acquire public places and cause traffic snarls. Illegal parking on the Silk Board Flyover should be immediately checked,” Harishekaran ordered the jurisdictional police on the phone.

However, when DH visited the spot late evening, there was no change in the situation.

Callers also demanded bus bays in Sunkadakatte, Magadi road, RT Nagar, Basavanagudi and other areas.

The parking woes and traffic jams in the Central Business District (CBD) were raised by many.

“Traffic police will promote car pooling, public transport and bicycles in the CBD to bring down the traffic density. 80% of the office spaces in the CBD lack parking, and are dependent on public parking. We request public cooperation. People should be ready to walk to metro stations and bus stands. The 2-3 km walk will help traffic and fitness,” Harishekaran said.