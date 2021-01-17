Bus terminal planned near new Baiyappanahalli railway station

Top officials from the BBMP and the BMRCL inspected various places near the Baiyappanahalli railway terminal and the Tin Factory junction in KR Puram.

A bus terminal has been planned near the Baiyappanahalli metro station and the brand new railway terminal, which has been named after Sri M Visvesvaraya.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth, who carried out the inspection, directed that the railway overbridge on Baiyappanahalli Road (Old Village Road) be completed by June.

Baiyappanahalli Road connects Banaswadi with Old Madras Road and is a major traffic bottleneck.

Gupta asked officials to prepare the design and project report for building a four-lane road by widening the stretch next to the overbridge. Tin Factory junction is also notorious for traffic jams as nearly 15,000 buses passenger pass through it, said BBMP engineers.